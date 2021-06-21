Patti LuPone, Jean Smart, Carrie Fisher to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Patti LuPone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a member of the institution's newly announced class of 2022. An exact date for the star ceremony has not been scheduled.

LuPone will be recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in the category of Live Theater/Live Performance. She won Tonys for her performances in Evita and Gypsy, and will return to Broadway in December when Company reopens at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022 also includes Helen Hunt, Ewan McGregor, Tessa Thompson, and Carrie Fisher (Motion Pictures), as well as Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart (Television), Black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Martha Reeves, and DJ Khaled (Recording).

Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication. This year's complete list can be found here.