Maura Tierney, Keith Hamilton Cobb, and More Star in Our Critics' Weekly Faves

RECENTLY OPENED:

American Moor

Keith Hamilton Cobb is the star and playwright of American Moor.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"One of the best performances you'll see this season. ... If you go to see American Moor — and you should — leave any white fragility you may have at home." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Witch

Evan Jonigkeit and Maura Tierney star in Jen Silverman's Witch at the Geffen Playhouse.

(© Jeff Lorch)

"Witch brings cackles and spells of hilarity throughout, but it can be quite existential and profound. It offers no answers, but definitely asks the right questions." Read Jonas Schwartz's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Make Believe

Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Samantha Mathis, and Brad Heberlee star in Bess Wohl's Make Believe at Second Stage Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"A testament to the power of pretend, Make Believe grounds itself in uncomfortable realism, resulting in the most thrilling new play of the summer." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CURRENTLY RUNNING:

Queen of Hearts

The cast of Queen of Hearts at Théâtre XIV.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

"Like [Austin] McCormick's previous shows such as Cinderella and Ferdinand, Queen of Hearts is a sophisticated smorgasbord of smart, sexy performances seasoned with a naughty pinch of S&M." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Sleep No More

Nicholas Bruder and Sophie Bortolussi star in Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel.

(© Yaniv Schulman)

"...Sleep No More is still as bewitching as ever, the gold standard of immersive theater." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

