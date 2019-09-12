Maura Tierney, Keith Hamilton Cobb, and More Star in Our Critics' Weekly Faves
In addition, we highlight two sexy shows still running off-Broadway.
This week, our critics' picks feature a show from Los Angeles as well as New York. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
RECENTLY OPENED:
"One of the best performances you'll see this season. ... If you go to see American Moor — and you should — leave any white fragility you may have at home." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.
"Witch brings cackles and spells of hilarity throughout, but it can be quite existential and profound. It offers no answers, but definitely asks the right questions." Read Jonas Schwartz's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"A testament to the power of pretend, Make Believe grounds itself in uncomfortable realism, resulting in the most thrilling new play of the summer." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
CURRENTLY RUNNING:
"Like [Austin] McCormick's previous shows such as Cinderella and Ferdinand, Queen of Hearts is a sophisticated smorgasbord of smart, sexy performances seasoned with a naughty pinch of S&M." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.
"...Sleep No More is still as bewitching as ever, the gold standard of immersive theater." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.