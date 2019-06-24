Marvel, Samuel French Launch Marvel Spotlight Collection of Plays for High Schools

Marvel Entertainment and Samuel French have announced the launch of Marvel Spotlight, a collection of stage plays featuring Marvel characters. Designed specifically for the high school demographic, Marvel Spotlight plays explore universal challenges facing 21st-century young adults, including self-image, understanding vulnerability, adjusting to change, the importance of responsibility, and being true to oneself.

The first set of plays released in the collection are Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play by Masi Asare, where Kamala Khan has to accept herself just as she is — imperfections and all — if she is to become the hero of her dreams; Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play by Karen Zacarías, which follows Doreen Green as she attempts to reinvent herself and make "normal" human friends at a new school; and Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play by Christian Borle, where teenage Thor and Loki compete for the favor of their parents through Asgardian rites of passage.

The plays are now available for purchase as well as licensing within the educational theater market here.