Harriet, Starring Cynthia Erivo, Releases New Digital Spot

A new digital spot has been released for Harriet, the upcoming biopic about iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Check out the spot below.

Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) will take on the title role, alongside fellow stage vets Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Jennifer Nettles (Chicago).

Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou) will direct a screenplay that she cowrote with Gregory Allen Howard (Ali). John Toll will serve as cinematographer, with Hamilton Tony winner Paul Tazewell designing costumes. Debra Martin Chase with Martin Chase Productions, Daniela Taplin Lundberg with Stay Gold Features, and Gregory Allen Howard will produce.

Harriet will be released in theaters on November 1.