Billy Porter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fosse/Verdon, and More Nominated for Emmys

Nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards have been announced.

Nominees with theater ties in the comedy categories include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Fiona Shaw (Fleabag), Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag), and Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

In the drama categories, theater vets Billy Porter (Pose), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Giona Shaw (Killing Eve), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse), Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder), Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale), and Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us) received nominations.

In the limited series categories, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Margaret Qualley, writer Steven Levenson, musical director Alex Lacamoire, and directors Thomas Kail and Jessica Yu earned nods for Fosse/Verdon. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, and earned multiple technical nominations.

John Mulaney, Seth Meyers, and Eli Bolin earned a nomination in the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category for "Holiday Party" from Documentary Now's Original Cast Album: Co-op. They're up against "This One's for You," written by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban for the 72nd annual Tony Awards.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards and Fox's live Rent were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). David Korins earned a nomination for his set for the Oscars.

The Emmys will air September 22 at 8pm on Fox.