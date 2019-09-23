Billy Porter Makes History at 2019 Emmy Awards

The second and final season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's stage show turned TV series Fleabag took home top honors at the 2019 Emmy Awards, earning three trophies for its creator and star. Waller-Bridge took home statues for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, with Harry Bradbeer bringing the show's total wins to an even four for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay black man to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the FX series Pose. Other theater vets taking home statues included Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon, Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal, and Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones.

At the Creative Arts Emmys, held last weekend, Guest Actor winners included Cherry Jones and Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale and Jane Lynch for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Alex Lacamoire took home an Outstanding Musical Direction Emmy for his work on Fosse/Verdon.

For a complete list of winners, click here.