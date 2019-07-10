Hear Beyoncé Sing the Powerful New Ballad "Spirit" From The Lion King

Disney's feature film remake of The Lion King, which opens in theaters on July 19, stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. Today, in advance of the movie's premiere, Beyoncé has released "Spirit," an all-new song from the upcoming remake.

Take a listen below:



Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King also features James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.