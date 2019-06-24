Beyoncé and Donald Glover Sing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in Lion King Trailer

Disney's feature film remake of The Lion King, opening in theaters on July 19, released an extended TV spot this morning, featuring the voices of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala) performing Elton John's iconic "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." Take a look below.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King also features James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon. Tickets for the film are available for advance purchase starting tomorrow, June 25.