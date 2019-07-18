In the Heights' Andréa Burns Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Andréa Burns (In The Heights, On Your Feet!) has been added to Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in a role called Fausta.

Steven Spielberg directs the movie, which is currently shooting in New York City. Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins's stage musical is adapted for the screen by Tony Kushner, with Justin Peck providing choreography, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the score, David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

As previously announced, the company is headed by Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria), alongside Ariana DeBose (Anita), Mike Faist (Riff), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita, in the role of Valentina.

The Sharks ensemble includes David Aviles Morales, Yesenia Ayala, María Alejandra Castillo, Annelise Cepero, Andrei Chagas, Jeanette Delgado, Kelvin Delgado, Gaby Diaz, Yurel Echezarreta, Adriel Flete, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Ana Isabelle, Melody Martí, Ilda Mason, Juliette Feliciano Ortiz, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Julius Anthony Rubio, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Sebastian Serra, Gabriela Soto, Ricky Ubeda, Tanairi Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Isabella Ward, and Ricardo Zayas.

The Jets include Brianna Abruzzo, Kyle Allen, Kyle Coffman, Ben Cook, Harrison Coll, Kevin Csolak, Kellie Drobnick, Julian Elia, Myles Erlick, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Mike Faist, John Michael Fiumara, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Garett Hawe, Patrick Higgins, Sean Harrison Jones, Eloise Kropp, Lauren Leach, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Ezra Menas, Adriana Pierce, Brittany Pollack, Daniel Patrick Russell, Talia Ryder, Jonalyn Saxer, Halli Toland, and Maddie Ziegler.