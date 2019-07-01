West End Kinky Boots Added to BroadwayHD Catalogue

The filmed West End production of Kinky Boots, which aired in US cinemas June 25 and 29 only, will be added to BroadwayHD's catalogue beginning July 15.

The musical was recorded with the show's original West End stars, Matt Henry (Lola) and Killian Donnelly (Charlie). The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.