The Prince of Egypt Releases Trailer Featuring "When You Believe"

The Prince of Egypt has released a video trailer ahead of its West End premiere early next year. The trailer features stars Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado, Luke Brady, and other members of the London cast performing composer Stephen Schwartz's Academy Award-winning song "When You Believe." Check out the trailer below.

Based on the animated film and presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt will feature a score by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman. The Prince of Egypt will feature 10 new songs written by Schwartz, along with five of his classics from the DreamWorks animated film, including "When You Believe." Also featured in the score will be "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Through Heaven's Eyes."

The cast of 38 will include Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Allado (Tzipporah), Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

The design team will be made up of Kevin Depinet (sets), Ann Hould-Ward (costumes), Mike Billings (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Jon Driscoll (projections), and Chris Fisher (illusions). August Eriksmoen will serve as orchestrator, with Dave Rose as musical director and Dominick Amendum as musical supervisor and arranger.

Performances begin February 5, 2020, at London's Dominion Theatre. The official opening night is set for February 25, with an initial 32-week engagement set.