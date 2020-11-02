Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter to Star in New Film About Creation of Pygmalion

Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter will headline the new film Not Bloody Likely, which follows the creation and original West End production of Pygmalion.

Brosnan will star as playwright Bernard Shaw, with Carter starring as Mrs. Patrick Campbell. Written and directed by Joel Hopkins, the film will explore the story behind Shaw's casting of Mrs. Pat as Eliza Doolittle, and whether it's a chance for them to rekindle their past romantic relationship.

Filming is expected to start in spring 2021.