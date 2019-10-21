London Lion King Marks 20th Anniversary With Composer Lebo M
Watch Lebo's performance on stage in the West End with the Drakensberg Boys Choir.
The London production of The Lion King celebrated 20 years in the West End on Saturday, October 19. To mark the occasion, South African composer Lebo M treated the audience to a performance featuring the Drakensberg Boys Choir. Check it out below:
Directed by Julie Taymor, The Lion King features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan.
Loading...