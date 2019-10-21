London Lion King Marks 20th Anniversary With Composer Lebo M

The London production of The Lion King celebrated 20 years in the West End on Saturday, October 19. To mark the occasion, South African composer Lebo M treated the audience to a performance featuring the Drakensberg Boys Choir. Check it out below:

Directed by Julie Taymor, The Lion King features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan.