Flashback Friday: Whoopi Goldberg Made Sister Act Iconic in 1992

We learned yesterday that Whoopi Goldberg will be getting back in the habit (again) for a run in the musical adaptation of Sister Act, heading to London this summer.

Nearly 30 years after the original film was released, she'll be returning to the role of lounge-singer-turned-convent-choir-director Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence. The role marked the Broadway debut of Patina Miller (prior to her Tony-winning performance in Pippin), who belted her way to a Tony nomination 2011.

It's definitely worth YouTubing some of her "fabulous" performances, but this Friday, we're flashing all the way back to 1992 when Whoopi was the one making all the sisters sing with soul.