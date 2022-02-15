Spot the Stage Actors in the Trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era

Julian Fellowes's luxurious world of British aristocracy is coming back to the big screen in Downton Abbey: A New Era, hitting theaters May 20. A sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey, and a continuation of the hit television series, this installment brings us to the South of France where the dowager countess (Dame Maggie Smith) has mysteriously inherited a villa.

Stage actors abound (as always) in this white-glove world — so see how many you can spot in the newly released film trailer below.