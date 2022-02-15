Spot the Stage Actors in the Trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era
Julian Fellowes continues the saga of the Crawley family in his next Downton Abbey film.
Julian Fellowes's luxurious world of British aristocracy is coming back to the big screen in Downton Abbey: A New Era, hitting theaters May 20. A sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey, and a continuation of the hit television series, this installment brings us to the South of France where the dowager countess (Dame Maggie Smith) has mysteriously inherited a villa.
Stage actors abound (as always) in this white-glove world — so see how many you can spot in the newly released film trailer below.
Loading...