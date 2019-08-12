Goodspeed Announces Casting for Billy Elliot The Musical

Goodspeed Musicals has announced casting for its fall production of Billy Elliot The Musical, set to run from September 13-November 24 with an official October 2 opening.

Based on the 2000 British movie of the same name, Billy Elliot follows a young boy who is pulled between his family's coal-mining roots and his newly discovered passion to dance. Is his future boxing gloves or ballet shoes? In the hardscrabble world of a changing England, reaching high becomes a leap of faith.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Tony winner Lee Hall, with music by Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Elton John, and was originally directed by Tony winner Stephen Daldry. Gabriel Barre will direct the Goodspeed production, with choreography by Mark Kimelman.

The cast will star Liam Vincent Hutt and Taven Blanke, sharing the role of Billy, alongside Sean Hayden (Dad), Jon Martens (Michael), Gabriel Sidney Brown (Tony), Barbara Marineau (Grandma), Michelle Aravena (Mrs. Wilkinson), and Erica Parks (Debbie). The Ballet Girls will be played by Margot Anderson Song, Amy Button, Tess Santarsiero, and Camiel Warren Taylor.

Rounding out the ensemble are Billy Cohen, Richard Costa, Erik Gratton, Julia Louise Hosack, Emily Larger, Connor McRory, Simon Pearl, Rachel Rhoades-Devey, William Russell, Nick Silverio, Byron St. Cyr, and Jesse Swimm. Gerald Lanzerotti and Samantha Littleford will serve as swings.

The creative team includes Michael O'Flaherty (music director), Walt Spangler (scenic designer), Jennifer Caprio (costume designer), Jason Kantrowitz (lighting designer), Jay Hilton (sound designer), Mark Adam Rampmeyer (wig and hair designer), UnkleDave's Fight-House (fight director), Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer (dialect coach), and Dan DeLange (orchestrator). Bradley G. Spachman serves as production stage manager.