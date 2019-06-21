Theatre Aspen Announces Lineup for Solo Flights Festival

Theatre Aspen has announced selections for its inaugural Solo Flights Festival, to be held September 18-21 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.

This year's chosen works are Dr. Glas by Jefferey Hatcher, based on the novel of the same name by Hjalmer Söderberg, with direction from Lisa Peterson and starring Daniel Gerroll; What We Leave Behind with book, music, and lyrics from Jenny Giering and Sean Barry, as well as direction from Tracy Brigden; and When It's You by Courtney Baron, with direction from Kent Nicholson.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their development. In addition to the performances, Solo Flights will feature signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions, and special receptions.

More information will be announced in the future.