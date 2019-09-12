The King's Speech, Starring Harry Hadden-Paton and More, Begins Performances

Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American premiere of The King's Speech begins performances tonight, September 12. Adapted from the 2009 Oscar-winning film, the play is written by David Seidler and directed by Michael Wilson. The production will run through October 20.

The cast of The King's Speech is led by Harry Hadden-Paton as King George VI and James Frain as Lionel Logue, along with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

The production also features scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by John Gromada, and projections design by Hana Kim.

The play is described as follows: "Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father, King George VI, reigned — the younger son known by his family as 'Bertie' with a chronic stammer, never expected to rule. But when his brother David abdicated the throne to wed American divorcée Wallis Simpson, the man who would become king had to rally a nation preparing for war. Enter an unconventional speech therapist named Lionel Logue, who would help the monarch find his voice."