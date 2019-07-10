See Photos from Steppenwolf's True West Revival

Steppenwolf Theatre has released production photos from their revival of Sam Shepard's True West, directed by Randall Arney. The production is now in previews, and will open on July 14.

Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood in Sam Shepard's True West.

(© Michael Brosilow)

The play is described as follows: "This American classic traces the volatile relationship of Austin and Lee, estranged brothers who find themselves holed up together in their mother's well-kept suburban house with a typewriter, a set of golf clubs and the undeniable call of the desert. In its first Steppenwolf revival, our new generation of artists take on Shepard's masterpiece."

Namir Smallwood, Franics Guinan, and Jon Michael Hill in Sam Shepard's True West.

(© Michael Brosilow)

The complete cast of True West features ensemble members Jon Michael Hill (Austin) and Namir Smallwood (Lee), along with Francis Guinan (Saul), and Jacqueline Williams (Mom).

Jacqueline Williams, Jon Michael Hill, and Namir Smallwood in Sam Shepard's True West.

(© Michael Brosilow)

The creative team of True West includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Trevor Bowen (costume design), Ann G. Wrightson (lighting design), and Richard Woodbury (sound design & original music).