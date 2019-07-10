See Photos from Steppenwolf's True West Revival
The revival of Sam Shepard's 1980 play is now in previews.
Steppenwolf Theatre has released production photos from their revival of Sam Shepard's True West, directed by Randall Arney. The production is now in previews, and will open on July 14.
The play is described as follows: "This American classic traces the volatile relationship of Austin and Lee, estranged brothers who find themselves holed up together in their mother's well-kept suburban house with a typewriter, a set of golf clubs and the undeniable call of the desert. In its first Steppenwolf revival, our new generation of artists take on Shepard's masterpiece."
The complete cast of True West features ensemble members Jon Michael Hill (Austin) and Namir Smallwood (Lee), along with Francis Guinan (Saul), and Jacqueline Williams (Mom).
The creative team of True West includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Trevor Bowen (costume design), Ann G. Wrightson (lighting design), and Richard Woodbury (sound design & original music).