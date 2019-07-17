Deirdre O'Connell to Star in Lucas Hnath's Dana H.

Chicago's Goodman Theatre has announced casting for Lucas Hnath's Dana H. and Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Dana H., directed by Les Waters and presented September 6-October 6 as a coproduction with Center Theatre Group, will feature Deirdre O'Connell, reprising her performance from the Los Angeles staging earlier this year. The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (set), Janice Pytel (costumes), Paul Toben (lights and supertitle design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound), and Steve Cuiffo (illusion and lip sync consultant).

Directed by Donna Feore, Bernhardt/Hamlet will run September 14-October 20. Terri McMahon will play Sarah Bernhardt, with a company that also includes Nate Cheeseman, Thomas J. Cox, Amira Danan, William Dick, Amanda Drinkall, Volen Iliev, Park Krausen, Jennifer Latimore, Gregory Linington, Luigi Sottile, John Tufts, Travis Turner, and Larry Yando. The creative team includes Narelle Sissons (set), Dana Osborne (costumes), Robert Wierzel (lights) and Joanna Lynne Staub (sound).