Cirque du Soleil to Premiere New Holiday Show in Chicago and New York

Cirque du Soleil and the Madison Square Garden Company will team up to create the new family holiday spectacular, 'Twas the Night Before..., which will premiere this holiday season in New York and Chicago.

Performances will run November 29-December 8 at the Chicago Theatre, followed by a run at New York's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, December 12-29.

'Twas the Night Before... is described as a "vibrant acrobatic show about the joy of sharing and friendship," which "promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike." Additional information is still to be announced.

Madison Square Garden previously welcomed the company's wintertime show Wintuk to the venue during the 2007-11 holiday seasons.