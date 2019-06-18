Vanessa Carlton Previews Her Upcoming Run as Carole King

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Carlton previewed her upcoming run as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on June 18. The "A Thousand Miles" singer-songwriter will begin her 10-week run on Thursday, June 27.

(© David Gordon)

With a book by Douglas McGrath and songs from the catalogue of Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12, 2014. The show follows the life and career of singer-songwriter King and colleagues Goffin, Mann, and Weil, and features songs including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." Marc Bruni directs.