Tracy Letts's Linda Vista Toasts Its Broadway Arrival

The Broadway cast of Tracy Letts's play Linda Vista met the press this morning at the Ribbon, just down the street from their new Broadway home at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. The production is set for a limited eight-week engagement, beginning previews September 19 ahead of an official October 10 opening.

The cast of Linda Vista celebrate their Broadway arrival.

(© Tricia Baron)

Linda Vista is described as "a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery — navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be."

Linda Vista star Ian Barford (center) flanked by director Dexter Bullard and playwright Tracy Letts.

(© Tricia Baron)

Leading the cast as Wheeler is Ian Barford, who performs alongside Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules), and Troy West (Michael). Dexter Bullard directs.