Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Original Cast Album Now Available Worldwide

Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records have announced today that beginning today, the original cast recording of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores, ahead of the musical's first Broadway preview on October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Featuring the original London cast, the album was released for download and streaming earlier this year. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's music supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly.

Tina has also announced the launch of a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at Broadway Direct. Click here for more information and to enter the lottery.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Tina stars Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), and Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.

The musical is written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Choreography is by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The Broadway production will officially open on Thursday, November 7.