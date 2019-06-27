The Prom to Welcome Three New Cast Members for the Last Weeks of Its Run

The Prom, closing after 310 performances on August 11, will welcome three new cast members to the Longacre Theatre for the final weeks of its Broadway run. Michael Genet has assumed the role of Mr. Hawkins, replacing Michael Potts, who departed the company on June 21. Additionally, Brittany Conigatti and Nick Eibler will join the ensemble beginning Tuesday, July 16.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw, The Prom is described as follows: "Emma becomes an instant outcast, and a national headline, when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice, and maybe get some good publicity along the way, a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they, or Emma, could have ever imagined."

The production features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, and lyrics by Beguelin. Leading the cast of the Broadway run are are Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, and Josh Lamon. Rounding out the ensemble are Mary Antonini, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, David Josefsberg, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Kate Marilley, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra.

The production has scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, and make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.