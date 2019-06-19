The Prom to End Broadway Run This Summer

The Prom will end its run at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on August 11 after 23 previews and 310 regular performances. A North American tour is scheduled to begin at the Providence Performing Arts Center in 2021.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw, The Prom is described as follows: "Emma becomes an instant outcast, and a national headline, when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice, and maybe get some good publicity along the way, a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they, or Emma, could have ever imagined."

The production features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, and lyrics by Beguelin. Leading the cast of the Broadway run are are Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, and Josh Lamon. Rounding out the ensemble are Mary Antonini, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, David Josefsberg, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Kate Marilley, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra.

The production has scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, and make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.