The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical to Have Broadway Premiere This Fall

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will make its Broadway debut this fall for a 16-week holiday engagement at the Longacre Theatre. Previews begin Friday, September 20 with opening night set for Wednesday, October 16.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, who makes his Broadway debut, and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz. Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop) directs the production, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by the late Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki.

The musical premiered at off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Theatre for six weeks in the spring of 2017, presented by TheaterWorksUSA. An original cast recording was released in June 2017, and the production earned three Drama Desk Awards nominations. A subsequent national tour launched in January 2019 and concluded last month in Boston.

A company of seven for the Broadway run will be announced shortly. The recent national tour starred Chris McCarrell in the title role, alongside Kristin Stokes as Annabeth and Jorrel Javier (Grover and Mr. D). The Lightning Thief is produced on Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.