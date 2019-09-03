The Lehman Trilogy Will Come to Broadway in 2020

Tony-nominated Broadway and West End veterans Adam Godley (Anything Goes), Ben Miles (Wolf Hall), and Simon Russell Beale (Spamalot) will return to the New York stage this spring with the Broadway premiere of The Lehman Trilogy. Performances will begin March 7, 2020, at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night set for March 26.

Told in three parts in a single evening, the play is written by Italian dramatist Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, from a literal English translation by Mirella Cheesman. It charts the course of the Lehman Brothers firm from foundation to collapse, and is directed by Sam Mendes.

The Lehman Trilogy comes to Broadway following sold-out runs in London and at New York's Park Avenue Armory. The creative team includes Es Devlin (scenic design), Katrina Lindsay (costume design), Luke Halls (video design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer & sound design), Dominic Bilkey (co-sound design), Candida Caldicot (music direction), Polly Bennett (movement), and Charmian Hoare (voice). The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.