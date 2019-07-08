The Ferryman Closes as a Broadway Hit

The Ferryman, which played its final Broadway performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 7, recouped its investment before closing, making Jez Butterworth's Tony Award-winning drama an official hit. The production grossed $949,692.60 for the week ending July 7.

Directed by Tony winner Sam Mendes, The Ferryman opened on Broadway on Sunday, October 21, 2018. The play's closing cast featured three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate, Jackson Arevalo, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Ava Briglia, Ralph Brown, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Sean Delaney, Jack DiFalco, Ethan Dubin, Fionnula Flanagan, Julian Gamble, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley, Terence Keeley, Alexandros Kekos-Presson, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Jack Stewart, Michael Quinton McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Ann McDonough, Bella May Mordus, Julia Nightingale, Griffin Osborne, Brooklyn Shuck, Glenn Speers, Noelle Claire White, and Graham Winton.

The original Broadway cast featured Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Sean Frank Coffey, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Daniel Robert Crainey, Charles Dale, Theo Ward Dunsmore, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Carly Gold, Cooper Gomes, Holly Gould, Stuart Graham, Ryder Koehle, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Matilda Lawler, Conor MacNeill, Michael McArthur, Willow McCarthy, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, August Rhyner, Annie Scarfuto, Brooklyn Shuck, Metta Mary Sofsky, Glenn Speers, Rafael West Vallés, and Niall Wright.

The Ferryman was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.