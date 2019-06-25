The Cher Show Will Close This Summer on Broadway

The Cher Show will end its Broadway run on August 18 following 34 previews and 296 regular performances. A national tour will launch in Rochester, New York in October 2020.

The Cher Show stars 2019 Tony winner Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, and Teal Wicks in the role of the iconic singer and actor at various times in her life and career. Also in the company are Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, and Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt. The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Michal Kolaczkowski, Blaine Alden Krauss, Colby Lindeman, Sam Lips, Allie Meixner, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, Ryan Worsing, and Kristin Yancy.

With a score made up of Cher's greatest hits, The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice, direction by Jason Moore, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, with Daryl Waters providing orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision. The production has music direction by Andrew Resnick, and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and Daryl Waters. Rounding out the creative team are Tony Award-winning costume designer Bob Mackie, set designers Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan.