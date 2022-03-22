TheaterMania Logo
Commemorate Stephen Sondheim's 92nd Birthday With Our "Send in the Clowns" Supercut

Watch Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Glenn Close, Carol Burnett, and more sing the iconic ballad back-to-back.

Today, the theater community celebrates what would have been the great Stephen Sondheim's 92nd birthday. And what better way to pay tribute to the Broadway legend than with a coterie of great performers singing his work.

Years ago, TheaterMania collected some of the most iconic performances of Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns" — from Bernadette Peters to Barbra Streisand to Krusty the Clown. It perfectly captures the breadth of Sondheim's influence, spanning music, theater, film, and pop culture, so we felt today a fitting time to revisit this epic supercut.

