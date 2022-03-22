Commemorate Stephen Sondheim's 92nd Birthday With Our "Send in the Clowns" Supercut

Today, the theater community celebrates what would have been the great Stephen Sondheim's 92nd birthday. And what better way to pay tribute to the Broadway legend than with a coterie of great performers singing his work.

Years ago, TheaterMania collected some of the most iconic performances of Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns" — from Bernadette Peters to Barbra Streisand to Krusty the Clown. It perfectly captures the breadth of Sondheim's influence, spanning music, theater, film, and pop culture, so we felt today a fitting time to revisit this epic supercut.