Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and More at Broadway Opening of Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play

The Broadway production of Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, opened at the Golden Theatre on October 6.

Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan, who all appeared in the New York Theatre Workshop staging, reprise their performances on Broadway. Joaquina Kalukango completes the company in the role originated off-Broadway by Teyonah Parris. Understudies will be Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), and Doug Nevin (production counsel).

In Slave Play, "The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation — in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems."