Slava's Snowshow to Return to Broadway During the Holiday Season

Producers David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold have announced that Slava's Snowshow will be returning to Broadway this winter for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre November 11-January 5, 2020, with opening night set for November 13.

Slava's Snowshow made its American debut in 2004 at the Union Square Theatre, where it ran for over 1,000 performances and won a Drama Desk Award in 2005 for Unique Theatrical Experience. The show then transferred to Broadway in 2008 for a limited engagement.

Created by Slava Polunin, Slava's Snowshow is described as follows: "Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound."