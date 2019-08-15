See Tom Hiddleston Sign Autographs After First Preview of Betrayal

Following the first preview of Harold Pinter's Betrayal on August 14 at the Jacobs Theatre, stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox took time to meet their fans at the stage door and sign autographs.

Zawe Ashton takes a selfie with a fan.

(© Tricia Baron)

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the Broadway production, which is set to officially open on September 5 after an acclaimed run in the West End.

Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton survey the crowd.

(© Tricia Baron)

The production has scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston after the first preview of Betrayal.

(© Tricia Baron)

Eddie Arnold rounds out the company.