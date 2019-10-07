See Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside

Photos have been released from The Sound Inside, the new Adam Rapp play starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman. David Cromer's production opens October 17 at Studio 54.

Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The Sound Inside is described as follows: "A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story — the question is how it ends." The play premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2018.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).