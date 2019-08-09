Anne Hathaway and More Join Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge at Sea Wall / A Life

Sea Wall / A Life, the double bill of solo performances from Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, opened at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on August 8.

Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens and performed by Sturridge, is described as "an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable," while A Life, written by Nick Payne and performed by Gyllenhaal, is described as "an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love."

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Christopher Peterson (costume design), Guy Hoare (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Luke Hall (projection design), and Stuart Earl (original music).

The production is set for a limited engagement through September 29.