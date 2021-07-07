Waitress Will Return to Broadway This Fall With Sara Bareilles

Following a tease on its website last month, Waitress has announced that it will return to Broadway for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021-January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer who wrote the hit musical, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson from September 2 through October 17.

Bareilles said, "I couldn't miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year. It is a gift to get to revisit the beautiful story of Waitress, centered around hope, resilience, and the support of our chosen family. It's so special to be able to celebrate those same qualities at this moment in time within our theater family."

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The design team features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey Company.

Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016, and ran for more than 1,500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Full casting for the return engagement will be announced shortly.

For tickets and more information, click here.