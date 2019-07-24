Richard Kline Joins the Broadway Cast of Waitress Tonight

Richard Kline has been announced to join the cast of Waitress on Broadway as Joe July 24 through August 18.

Kline was recently seen as Joe in the National Tour of Waitress. His Broadway credits include The Sting, City of Angels, and November. Kline replaces Larry Marshall, who will join the National Tour of Waitress' and return to the Broadway cast on August 20.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

The Broadway production opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Alison Luff, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy.