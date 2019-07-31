Remembering Hal Prince: Celebrating the Legendary Career of a Prince of Broadway

Legendary Broadway director and producer Harold Prince died on July 31 at the age of 91. It was fitting that his final Broadway show — 2017's Prince of Broadway — was a retrospective revue that looked back upon the plethora of shows from his illustrious career, ranging from West Side Story to The Phantom of the Opera. To commemorate his life and work, we're looking back at the opening-night of this last musical, which featured top-notch talent including Tony Yazbeck, Karen Ziemba, Chuck Cooper, and Emily Skinner, and a VIP guest list that ranged from from Carol Burnett and Jason Alexander to Stephanie J. Block. They were proud to discuss the man, his legacy, and what it means to be the prince of Broadway.