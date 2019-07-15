Treat Your Ears to the Orchestral Recording of the The Prince of Egypt Musical

In the video below, take a short trip into the recording studio for the filming of the orchestral recording of the music of the brand new production of The Prince of Egypt, premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on February 5, 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement.



Based on the animated film and presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt will feature a score by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman.

The design team will be made up of Kevin Depinet (sets), Ann Hould-Ward (costumes), Mike Billings (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Jon Driscoll (projections), and Chris Fisher (illusions). August Eriksmoen will serve as orchestrator, with Dave Rose as musical director and Dominick Amendum as musical supervisor and arranger.

The Prince of Egypt will feature 10 new songs written by Schwartz, along with five of his classics from the DreamWorks animated film, including the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe." Also featured in the score will be "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Through Heaven's Eyes."

