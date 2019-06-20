BenDeLaCreme and The Prom Are Among Our Critics' Picks for Pride Month
Celebrate Pride with these LGBTQ-themed shows this weekend.
June, of course, is Pride Month, and with 2019 being the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, this could be the biggest Pride Month yet. So why not celebrate by seeing some great gay theater here in New York City? Here are some of our TheaterMania critics' suggestions for LGBT-themed shows that are especially worth your time, especially as a kick-off to Pride Week.
BenDeLaCreme Is... Ready to Be Committed
"Ready to Be Committed is nonstop laughs thanks to the flawless execution of the technical team at the Laurie Beechman, and DeLa's ability to play her own straight man." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"Like so many drag acts, Galas is as much a loving tribute as it is a satire. It's about a woman who refuses to be bound by convention, and pays a heavy price for that unorthodoxy." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"The Prom joyfully asserts that we can laugh at ourselves and still fight for what's right, that cultural change need not be a humorless affair. In a time when adult musical comedy feels like an endangered species on Broadway, the happy warriors of The Prom couldn't be more welcome." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"Like [Austin] McCormick's previous shows such as Cinderella and Ferdinand, Queen of Hearts is a sophisticated smorgasbord of smart, sexy performances seasoned with a naughty pinch of S&M." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.
"There is no intermission in this coproduction from Playwrights Horizons and Page 73. Instead, we get 100 uninterrupted minutes of the rawest, funniest, most uncomfortably honest musical you're likely to see all year." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
