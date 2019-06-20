BenDeLaCreme and The Prom Are Among Our Critics' Picks for Pride Month

June, of course, is Pride Month, and with 2019 being the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, this could be the biggest Pride Month yet. So why not celebrate by seeing some great gay theater here in New York City? Here are some of our TheaterMania critics' suggestions for LGBT-themed shows that are especially worth your time, especially as a kick-off to Pride Week.

BenDeLaCreme Is... Ready to Be Committed

BenDeLaCreme wrote and stars in her new cabaret show Ready to Be Committed.

"Ready to Be Committed is nonstop laughs thanks to the flawless execution of the technical team at the Laurie Beechman, and DeLa's ability to play her own straight man." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Galas

Everett Quinton, Jenne Vath, and Beth Dodye Bass star in a revival of Charles Ludlam's Galas at Theatre at St. John's.

"Like so many drag acts, Galas is as much a loving tribute as it is a satire. It's about a woman who refuses to be bound by convention, and pays a heavy price for that unorthodoxy." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Prom

Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen star in The Prom on Broadway.

"The Prom joyfully asserts that we can laugh at ourselves and still fight for what's right, that cultural change need not be a humorless affair. In a time when adult musical comedy feels like an endangered species on Broadway, the happy warriors of The Prom couldn't be more welcome." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Queen of Hearts

Nicholas and Ross Katen play Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum in ''Queen of Hearts

"Like [Austin] McCormick's previous shows such as Cinderella and Ferdinand, Queen of Hearts is a sophisticated smorgasbord of smart, sexy performances seasoned with a naughty pinch of S&M." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

A Strange Loop

Larry Owens and the rest of the cast of A Strange Loop, making its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.

"There is no intermission in this coproduction from Playwrights Horizons and Page 73. Instead, we get 100 uninterrupted minutes of the rawest, funniest, most uncomfortably honest musical you're likely to see all year." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

