Oklahoma! to Hold Special Performance to Benefit the Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced that the Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! will hold a special ninth performance this Sunday, September 22, at 7pm at Circle in the Square Theatre, benefiting the Actors Fund. Click here for tickets.

Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.

Directed by Daniel Fish, the revival production was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord, and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.