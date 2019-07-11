Neil Simon Theatre to Dim Lights in Memory of Annie Lyricist Martin Charnin

To commemorate the life and work of writer, composer, lyricist, director, and performer Martin Charnin, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the Neil Simon Theatre in New York, where his legendary musical Annie first opened. The lights will dim for one minute on Friday, July 12 at exactly 7:45pm. Charnin passed away on July 6, 2019 at age 84.

"Martin Charnin's words and lyrics touched generations including countless theatregoers who can proudly say that his work introduced them to Broadway and paved the way to a life of attending shows. His creativity, enthusiasm, and dedication to the industry have had a lasting impact and his work will continue to delight audiences for decades to come," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

Charnin's Broadway credits include Annie (2012 revival), Annie (1997 revival), The Flowering Peach (1994), Sid Caesar & Company (1989), Cafe Crown (1989), A Little Family Business (1982), The First (1981), The Madwoman of Central Park West (1979), I Remember Mama (1979), Annie (1977), Nash at Nine (1973), Two by Two (1970), La Strada (1969), and Hot Spot (1963). As a performer, he appeared in Broadway productions of West Side Story (1960 revival), The Girls Against the Boys (1959), and West Side Story (1957).

In 1977, he received the Tony Award for Best Original Score as the lyricist for Annie. He also received Tony Awards nominations for Best Direction of a Musical for Annie (1977) and Best Direction of a Musical and Best Book of a Musical for The First (1982).