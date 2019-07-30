Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Come to Australia in 2021

Gerry Ryan and Carmen Pavlovic on behalf of Global Creatures, together with Martin Pakula, the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, have announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be coming to Australia in 2021, opening at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film is currently running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).