Moulin Rouge! Drops "The Sparkling Diamond" Track From Broadway Cast Album

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and RCA Records have released a single of "The Sparkling Diamond" track from the original Broadway cast album, set for release at all digital and streaming providers on August 30 via Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Fans who pre-order the digital album will receive an instant download of "The Sparkling Diamond." Listen to the track below.

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini). Featured in the ensemble are Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera.

Moulin Rouge! is now playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened on July 25. The cast album is produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine, and the musical's director Alex Timbers.