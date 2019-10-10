Michael Jackson Musical MJ Will Open on Broadway in Summer 2020

MJ The Musical, the Michael Jackson biomusical previously titled Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, has announced plans to make its Broadway world premiere in summer 2020 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Preview performances are set to begin July 6, 2020 ahead of an August 13 opening.

As previously announced, the new musical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up Jackson's greatest hits. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.

MJ The Musical is currently in development at studios in New York City. It canceled its originally planned world-premiere production, which was slated for a October 29-December 1 run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.