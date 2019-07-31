Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Make Stage Debut in Rock of Ages
Alonso's performance will benefit the Mets Foundation.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will make his stage debut in the off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages on Wednesday, August 7 at 8pm.
Alonso's one-night-only cameo will be part of a special "Mets Night" at the show, which will benefit the Mets Foundation. VIP ticket packages will include prime seating to the show and access to a postshow reception with Mets players and cast members of the production.
The Mets Foundation funds and promotes a variety of educational, social and athletic programs and other charitable causes; for more information about their initiatives, click here. The 10th anniversary revival of Rock of Ages runs through October 6 at New World Stages.
Loading...