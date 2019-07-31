Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Make Stage Debut in Rock of Ages

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will make his stage debut in the off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages on Wednesday, August 7 at 8pm.

Alonso's one-night-only cameo will be part of a special "Mets Night" at the show, which will benefit the Mets Foundation. VIP ticket packages will include prime seating to the show and access to a postshow reception with Mets players and cast members of the production.

The Mets Foundation funds and promotes a variety of educational, social and athletic programs and other charitable causes; for more information about their initiatives, click here. The 10th anniversary revival of Rock of Ages runs through October 6 at New World Stages.