Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman Hear The Sound Inside
The new Adam Rapp play is directed by David Cromer.
Previews have begun for The Sound Inside, the new Adam Rapp play starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman. David Cromer's production opens October 17 at Studio 54.
The Sound Inside is described as follows: "A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story — the question is how it ends." The play premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2018.
The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).
