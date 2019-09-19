The Lightning Thief to Be Featured at New York Comic Con

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be featured at this year's New York Comic Con with "The World of Percy Jackson: From Page to Stage," held Thursday, October 3, at 2:45pm in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06.

Creators Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki, director Stephen Brackett, and cast members Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes will be part of the panel.

In addition, producers TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment have announced both rush and lottery ticket policies for the show.

A limited number of $32 rush tickets will be available in person when the Longacre Theatre box office opens each day (10am Mondays-Saturdays, 11am Sundays), beginning tomorrow, September 20.

And beginning Monday, September 23, $42 tickets will be available via a lottery powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform. Available performances will be posted here as early as 12am EST the day of the performance. Matinee lotteries close at 10am and evening lotteries close at 3pm. Winners can purchase their tickets here and will pick up their tickets at the Longacre Theatre box office with their credit card.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rokicki, who makes his Broadway debut, and a book by Be More Chill scribe Tracz. Brackett (Be More Chill, A Strange Loop) directs the production, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by the late Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rokicki.

The musical premiered at off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Theatre for six weeks in the spring of 2017, presented by TheaterWorksUSA. An original cast recording was released in June 2017, and the production earned three Drama Desk Awards nominations. A subsequent national tour launched in January and concluded last month in Boston.

The full company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour will bring the musical to Broadway, led by McCarrell as Percy Jackson. Izzy Figueroa, Javier, Knowles, Sam Leicht, Pfeifer, Rodriguez, Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Stokes round out the ensemble.