Josh Lamon, Kelvin Moon Loh, and More Join BroadwayCon 2020 Lineup

BroadwayCon 2020 has announced eight new guests to the special-guest lineup: Josh Lamon, Kelvin Moon Loh, Mo Brady, Claire Warden, Logan Hart, Afra Hines, Taylor Symone Jakson, and Zachary Noah Piser. The event will take place January 24-26, 2020, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Additional BroadwayCon 2020 guests include cocreator Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Judy Kuhn, Kristolyn Lloyd, Donna Murphy, and Heidi Blickenstaff. Other announced guests include Alex Boniello, Tommy Bracco, Damon Daunno, Mandy Gonzales, Patrick Hinds, Caitlin Kinnunen, Andrew Kober, Beth Malone, Kelli O'Hara, Brad Oscar, Gillian Pensavalle, Erin Quill, Christopher Sieber, James Snyder, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Sharon Wheatley. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017); reunions with the original casts of Rent (2016) and In the Heights (2018); performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristein Chenoweth (2019), and more.